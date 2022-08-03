Duo of appointments for Endpoint Automation Services

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Endpoint Automation Services (EAS), has bolstered its dedicated team with two new hires, supporting the firm’s ambitious growth plans.

New team members, July Moss – RPA Consultant at EAS and Lauren Brown, Business Development Manager at EAS

July Moss, has been appointed to the position of RPA Consultant, joining the firm with five years of business support and project management experience in the public sector, including a 5-year advisory role with the Department for International Trade (DIT). She has retrained as a software developer from Manchester Codes full-stack software engineering bootcamp, with experience in both client and server applications.

Also joining the business is Lauren Brown, as Business Development Manager, who will be situated at EAS’s new national base in Glasgow, Scotland. Lauren’s strong track record in public procurement will see her support the UiPath relationship and grow the company’s footprint with Scottish public bodies.

Lauren brings with her 11 years senior sales experience, including a role as Senior Sales Account Manager within HP, managing some of the largest frameworks and key customer accounts, both in the public sector and private space. More recently Lauren held the position of New Business Executive at WildHearts.

EAS Commercial Director Russell Lawrie commented on the new hires and said: “It is a pleasure to welcome both Lauren and July to the team as they commence their new roles.

“I am confident that with their insight and industry expertise, they will add great value to EAS as we continue to drive the business forward, and pursue new opportunities in line with our ambitious 2022 growth objectives.”

This latest news follows a series of other expansion announcements from EAS, including their recent opening of a second UK base with the establishing of a Scottish office located within the financial district of Glasgow, as well as a successful entry into the US market.

With a business model perfectly suited to today’s business challenges, software solutions business EAS, was founded in 2015 and produces intelligent software automation solutions to organisations nationally including, pharma and public health bodies (including the NHS), manufacturing industries, insurance, legal and higher education sectors.

Physical robots have already transformed the plant floor, and now software robots are transforming everything else. EAS’s automation drives efficiencies in R&D, operations, supply chain management, customer engagement, and employee productivity.

EAS specialises in producing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, and with a background in complex IT and cloud automation, offer automated processing. Since establishing the business in 2015, EAS has achieved to date over £3 million in cost savings for its clients, through the development and deployment of software robots to replace manual, repetitive processes and freeing up valuable employee time to focus on more complex tasks.

The company achieved a turnover of in excess of £1.8m for 2021, up from £820,000 in 2020, and is now targeting sales of £2.2m for 2022.