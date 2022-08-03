Beaver Bridges announce exclusive distribution agreement

Shrewsbury-based bridge design and build contractor Beaver Bridges Ltd have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems GmbH.

Pictured signing the agreement are Henry Beaver, Chief Executive of Beaver Bridges and Richard Kerschbaumer, Managing Director of Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems GmbH

The agreement with the international bridge engineering and supplier covers the sale and rental of their modular steel panel bridge systems, a further development of the original Bailey bridge system, for the UK and Ireland.

As a testament of experience worldwide, Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems holds the record of engineering and supplying the world’s largest capacity modular panel bridge.

This example shows the capability of modular panel bridges, which are a robust bridging system that consists of standard sized interchangeable steel components to form the core of the construction.

The panels are single elements which are connected to form a latticed framework. Each panel is 2.15m high and 3.048m long providing quickly deployed and assembled solutions for both permanent and temporary bridge application.

With their high standard of engineering, they can be easily disassembled and reassembled as required providing clear single spans of up to 80 metres in standard bridge deck widths of 3.15m, 4.20m and 7.35m with cantilevered or internal pedestrian walkways and service support available as an option. Further project-specific adaptions are also possible.

The bridge system is provided with steel, timber or FRP deck systems. All structural components are fully traceable and hot dip galvanised for maximum protection from corrosion to ensure long term safety and quality.

This standardisation ensures an exceptionally short delivery time and very quick construction as each element is produced for stock and can be delivered on demand within days from Beaver Bridges UK based stock holding.

Henry Beaver, Chief Executive of Beaver Bridges said: “The partnership between Beaver Bridges and Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems is a match made in heaven, and we are thrilled to have signed this exclusive distribution agreement with Richard and his Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems team for the sale and hire of their fantastic range of modular steel panel bridges. We look forward to collaborating on many projects together over the coming years including major infrastructure projects like HS2 and bringing our unique full turnkey offer to the modular bridging marketplace.”

Richard Kerschbaumer, Managing Director of Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems GmbH commented:

“Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems bases its international business reputation in working with the best of the best in every country. In Henry and the Beaver Bridges team we have found a company that shares our ethos and fulfils our requirements for a local partnership. Having the chance to expand our operation to the UK and Ireland collaborating with Beaver Bridges opens a door to many opportunities that will make us stand out in the British modular panel bridge market.

“The synergy between our two companies will offer a truly turn-key solution to our clients not seen in the market before, combining all our strengths with a strong focus on understanding our clients demands and making them happen where others cannot.”

Beaver Bridges says it’s confident that the strategic partnership with Waagner-Biro Bridge Systems GmbH will provide customers with outstanding quality and exceptional customer service for all of their modular panel bridge requirements by offering local sales and hire stock supported by our bespoke full turnkey offering.

This includes the production of full bridge options reports, ground investigation and topography, stakeholder engagement and planning approval support, foundation design and construction, bridge engineering, delivery and installation all conducted by Beaver Bridges in-house team.