Q Financial Services strengthens team with appointment of new partner

A Shropshire-based financial services group has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new partner.

Dan Harris

Dan Harris steps up from his former role as senior mortgage and protection adviser at Shropshire-based Q Financial Services, just two years after joining the company.

Q director Mitch Gough said he was delighted with the appointment, which he said reflected the key role Dan had played with the group since joining as a mortgage adviser in 2020.

“I have known Dan for many years and he brings huge energy and passion to everything that he does. He has made a huge impression at Q over the past two years and we are delighted to be able to offer him this senior role.

“Mortgage and protection is a key part of our business and under Dan’s leadership I look forward to continued success over the coming years.”

Dan, who has 13 years’ experience in the financial sector, said he was thrilled to be taking up the new role at Q, which has offices in Wellington and Telford.

“I started my first business at the age of ten, washing cars with a school friend, and have been passionate about the world of business ever since. At 14 I set up a children’s DJ and party company, and then a mobile bar for weddings and events at 18, so you could say I have always been business minded.

“I love the way Q do business – always working to get the best results for our clients and putting them at the heart of everything we do – and am hugely honoured to have been offered this promotion.

“I want to work to establish Q as one of the largest financial firms in the Midlands – with the best reputation for client satisfaction.”