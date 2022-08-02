New dinosaurs and fossils business moving into Oswestry

A new business opening in Oswestry later this year will provide the town with something unique – dinosaurs and fossils helping to tell the story of human creation.

Joseph Hubbard of Creation Research UK and Stewart Smith of Lanyon Bowdler

The former Cambrian Fires unit in Coney Green has been taken on by Creation Research UK, which is creating an educational space and historical artefacts shop.

Joseph Hubbard, director of Creation Research UK, said the aim of the centre was to help people understand the story of creation using fossils, dinosaurs and treasures collected on his travels around the world.

He said: “We are very excited to be moving to Oswestry to bring our findings to the wider world.

“We are still planning exactly how the centre will be laid out, but a big part of it will be a fossil shop along with museum exhibits which will display a fascinating array of fossils and ancient artefacts items from the Creation Research collection.

“I have been collecting fossils since I was six years old and the story of human creation is a major passion of mine. The idea of this museum is to discuss the very beginnings of creation, displaying thousands of natural history specimens and a range of other resources.

“We will be holding an open day in October and the plan is to open the fossil shop by the end of the year, with the educational side of things becoming operational early in 2023.”

Stewart Smith, of law firm Lanyon Bowdler, assisted Mr Hubbard with the legal side of taking on the premises, and said the business would be a welcome addition to Oswestry.

“There has certainly been a lot of interest already from people seeing the dinosaurs being brought into the building,” he said. “We were very happy to assist with the commercial lease, and wish them every success in the future – it’s another interesting addition to Oswestry town centre.”