Historic Shropshire house brought back to life as boutique wedding venue

A brand new boutique wedding venue has opened its doors in the heart of the Shropshire countryside after a four-year transformation.

More than 40 couples have already chosen Stockton House for their special day. Photo: Harper & Wolf

Stockton House is hosting its first weddings this month after being brought back to life by award-winning hospitality group Caviar & Chips.

The 18th Century Grade II listed building, set in Shropshire’s Apley Estate, has undergone an extensive renovation, transforming it into an exclusive unique wedding venue.

More than 40 couples have already chosen Stockton House for their special day, even before the renovations were complete, weddings taking place this month.

The venue is the first of its kind from Caviar & Chips, which was voted Best Wedding Caterer in the UK by The Wedding Industry Awards in March. The company is the caterer of choice for over 30 wedding venues across the UK and after creating the perfect day for more than hundreds of couples, took the step to create its own exclusive use venue.

Co-founder Marc Hornby said: “At Caviar & Chips we’re recognised as one of the best providers of weddings in the country and we wanted to bring our five years of experience and track record in making special moments and memories together to create the perfect venue. It’s been a long journey, as these things often are, but we’re delighted to open the doors and get cracking with a busy wedding season.”

Set in the heart of 8,500 acres of Shropshire countryside on the Apley Estate, Stockton house is steeped in history. The 18th Century Grade II listed building has a stylish Georgian design, seven luxurious en-suite double bedrooms and a 100-seater secret walled garden dining room.

It has undergone a complete renovation, supported by the Apley Estate and with experts in their trades with Jonathan Holland Architects, Hatton & Harding Interior Designers and local builders, Bramble Developments.

Along with a stunning setting, Stockton House offers the expertise of Caviar & Chips when it comes to planning the perfect day – with food and drink playing a huge part.

Co-founder and executive chef Jonathan Carter-Morris added: “We know that food is a huge part of any couple’s big day, and we pride ourselves on standing out from the crowd. We love to start with a blank piece of paper, helping couples create their very own, bespoke wedding menu, whether that’s a traditional three course meal or something completely different. Every menu is unique, just like every wedding will be at Stockton.

“We can’t wait to combine our award-winning catering service with the stunning setting we’ve created at Stockton House to provide couples with the perfect place for their special day.”