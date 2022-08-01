River safety training sessions for Shrewsbury businesses to continue

A training session to help businesses in Shrewsbury know what to do if someone falls into the River Severn has been declared a success.

Businesses take part in a Shrewsbury river safety training session

More than 20 people attended the session, organised by Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and another one is now taking place on Tuesday 2 August.

Businesses are being encouraged to send staff on the course to help keep everyone safe in Shrewsbury – especially in the evenings and late nights.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “We were pleased with the turn-out at our first session, and everyone said it was really useful.

“If somebody gets into difficulty in water, these trained hospitality staff, security staff and waterside community members can now provide help in an emergency.

“With the River Severn running through the centre of Shrewsbury we all effectively work near water, so it’s vital that as many people as possible have this basic knowledge which could save a life.

“The sessions provide the knowledge and skills required to recognise hazards in and around water, provide safety advice to people using waterside areas, and if necessary, rescue someone from the water.”

The next session will take place at Hickory’s Smokehouse, in Victoria Quay, on Tuesday August 2 at 9.30am. To sign up, visit shrewsburybid.co.uk/events

Inspector Ben Tanfield, of Shrewsbury Police, said it was important for representatives from every premises serving alcohol in Shrewsbury to undertake the training.

He said: “Shrewsbury is geographically small, so even if your business is not located directly adjacent to the river it will still be nearby and customers are likely to encounter the river soon after leaving your premises.

“Taking part in this training will allow premises to get ahead of these recommendations, will add another layer of safety to the town centre, and help businesses comply with the four licensing objectives.”