Local dog trainer celebrates 15 years in business

A local dog training business is which covers the Oswestry area is celebrating fifteen years in business.

Karen Boyce owner of Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Service, pictured with Brodie the Red Setter

Karen Boyce, originally from Shrewsbury but raised in Oswestry and now living in Froncysyllte, has been helping families and their pets for more than 20 years, but her Beastly Thoughts Professional Dog Service (BTPDS) business this week officially celebrates its 15th year.

The 59-year-old explained: “Back in 2007 I split from my partner and as we had only recently moved to the area I wasn’t working. With two under-fives to provide for and not wanting to become a 9 till 5 working mum I took the plunge to turn my hobby into a business!”.

“We obviously started small with a few classes a week. But I also had the behavioural side I had already trained in, particularly reactive dogs, to build on.”

The BTPDS business covers Oswestry and Wrexham for classes and further afield for behavioural problems. Venues used include Coedpoeth, Black Park, Weston Rhyn, Trefonen and Knockin.

Beastly Thoughts started with Karen and one assistant in class and now includes three qualified Puppy School UK Tutors, and six Assistant Instructors, plus an Administrator. Instructors also have additional skills as specialists in reactive dogs, agility and areas such as nutrition.

Karen proudly explained “With 250 puppies through the doors last year we are almost certainly the biggest puppy training organisation in Wales. And our work and commitment was recently recognised by The Secretary of State for Wales with an invitation to a meeting in Whitehall for successful Welsh female entrepeneurs.”

“We just continue to be extremely humbled that so many owners place their trust in us and see us as the go-to dog training provider.”

“BTPDS will hopefully continue to provide training for puppies, older dogs and problem dogs across the area for many years to come. Dogs are a huge part of the local community and having them happy, obedient and under control makes life so much easier for all concerned.”

As part of the celebrations BTPDS has run a 15th Anniversary Dog Show and a Photo Competition. But this week was the anniversary party!

“I and all the team were very pleased to be able to welcome clients new and old to a little Cake, Cuppa and Chat! With a local band too! We just had a nice time catching up with all the news; doggy and non-doggy. Some of the dogs that have been with us for training came too.”

Karen has been a Puppy School tutor for over a decade and is also Regional Manager for other Puppy School tutors across North Wales, Shropshire, Cheshire and Lancashire. Puppy School is the UK’s leading puppy training organisation with over 160 tutors across the UK.

Mum-of-two Karen has a team of nine Instructors and Assistant Instructors to take and help run her weekly classes for puppies. Plus BTPDS has clubs, walks, workshops and online courses and webinars; all for puppies as part of the Advanced Puppy Path system.

Karen (ABTC-ATI) was also winner of the Animal Star Awards Dog Trainer/Behaviourist of the Year 2019. BTPDS has a range of services also for older dogs and special dogs with specific problems.

Karen also shows Glen of Imaal Terriers up to Crufts level and has been privileged to handle Best Opposite Sex in both 2019 and 2020.

She also owns the Awesome and Rawsome Pets shop in Froncysyllte, selling premium food and products selected for health benefits and eco friendliness.