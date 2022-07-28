15.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Shropshire Business Live TV season two finale broadcasts today

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Business Live TV airs its season finale today with a bumper show of local business news, experts and guests.

SBLTV Presenters Chris Pritchard and Carl Jones get ready to broadcast another packed show
The monthly business show airs via https://www.sbltv.co.uk on the last Thursday of each month with today’s programme marking the end of its second series.

It is editorially supported and driven by the teams behind Shropshire Business and Shropshire Live and is produced and delivered by Yarrington.

This month’s line-up includes:

– Carl and Chris are on location talking manufacturing and construction.

– Top tips to help your financial planning over the summer months.

– ‘Ask The Expert slots – with law firm Lanyon Bowdler, Throgmorton Associates, and R&D tax claim specialists Reclaim Tax UK.

– A round-up of business news from all corners of the county.

– Shropshire businesswoman Hollie Whittles talking about her new national policy role with the FSB.

– James Evans from Halls Commercial on the state of the county’s commercial property market.

– Q&A with Shropshire Council’s risk and resilience team.

– Spotlight on Aico’s annual conference to find out how the two-time company of the year winner fosters such a winning team spirit.

– Plus… Chris is sentenced to a stint in Shrewsbury Prison (to talk about careers!)

The show will premier today at 12.30pm and on-demand afterwards at https://www.sbltv.co.uk.

The third series of Shropshire Business Live TV returns on Thursday 29 September.

