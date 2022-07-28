Shrewsbury Entrepreneur recognised in Prestigious UK Business Awards

Shrewsbury Entrepreneur, Theo Millward has won the Silver Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year Category of the UK Business Awards, shining a spotlight on the region’s business scene.

The judges were impressed not just with the growth of Swimtime, one of the UK’s largest Swim Schools but more recently Theo’s launch of the fast-growing technology business FranScape, which supplies technology to the wider Franchise industry.

The Judge’s commented; “We could tell you are really passionate in what you do and have a brilliant future waiting for you that is well deserved. Your hard work and determination are paying off! Congratulations.”

During the Judging process Theo paid tribute to him team:

“A category of this nature always feel slightly odd as any successful Entrepreneur will tell you, it is a great team of people that are behind the results. This award to me, not only recognises what my whole team have achieved, but the opportunities that exist for the next generation of Entrepreneurs in Shropshire.”

FranScape which was started during the pandemic has seen phenomenal success, with hundreds of clients across the UK and interest from the US, Australia and Europe. The team of 15 are based in Coleham on the banks of the River Severn.

Whilst software companies are typically associated with major cities, the FranScape team has been built from local residents with several team members, coming from a non-technical background.

Theo continued, “To go from being practically wiped-out during lockdown to having a multi award winning software company is quite the achievement, it is something we are all proud of. I cannot think of anywhere else to do it. We love Shropshire. It is a wonderful place to live, work and we love partnering with other local firms. It feels like a really exciting community to be a part of, and one thing is for certain, we will be expanding further.”