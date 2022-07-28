ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton celebrate BSI accreditation

ChipsAway Telford and Wolverhampton, car body repair specialists, have recently received

BS10125 accreditation, becoming the first ChipsAway franchisee within the UK to receive this approval.

Pictured, ChipsAway Telford and Wolverhampton receiving their BSI accreditation

Recognised by automotive manufacturers and most major insurance companies, the BS 10125 BSI Vehicle Damage Repair Kitemark scheme (formerly known as PAS 125) is adopted industrywide by the most forward-thinking body shops and accident repair centres who are committed to carrying out work only to the highest standards.

ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton is part of the Autocraft Group.

Directors Darren and Matthew Fielding commended: “This accreditation is great news for our business in Telford and Wolverhampton.

“The feedback from customers about our services has been excellent, and this accreditation will give potential customers peace of mind and extra reassurance that their vehicle will be repaired fully and safely with genuine parts by adequately trained staff.”