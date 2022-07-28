15.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Advertisement -

ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton celebrate BSI accreditation

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

ChipsAway Telford and Wolverhampton, car body repair specialists, have recently received
BS10125 accreditation, becoming the first ChipsAway franchisee within the UK to receive this approval.

Pictured, ChipsAway Telford and Wolverhampton receiving their BSI accreditation
Pictured, ChipsAway Telford and Wolverhampton receiving their BSI accreditation

Recognised by automotive manufacturers and most major insurance companies, the BS 10125 BSI Vehicle Damage Repair Kitemark scheme (formerly known as PAS 125) is adopted industrywide by the most forward-thinking body shops and accident repair centres who are committed to carrying out work only to the highest standards.

ChipsAway Telford & Wolverhampton is part of the Autocraft Group.

- Advertisement -

Directors Darren and Matthew Fielding commended: “This accreditation is great news for our business in Telford and Wolverhampton.

“The feedback from customers about our services has been excellent, and this accreditation will give potential customers peace of mind and extra reassurance that their vehicle will be repaired fully and safely with genuine parts by adequately trained staff.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP