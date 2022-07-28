Ascendancy team celebrates double achievement

Digital agency Ascendancy is celebrating a double achievement with two of the team picking up their degrees at a graduation ceremony in London.

Jay Snooks and Emily Beech

Jay Snooks and Emily Beech both obtained a degree in BSc (Hons) Digital and Technology Solutions after studying part-time alongside their day job. They were fully supported throughout by Ascendancy with the company also funding their three-year course.

Ascendancy, based in Newport, designs, develops and markets websites for clients across the country.

Jay, a Pay Per Click (PPC) account manager from Tibberton, joined Ascendancy in 2016 and specialises in paid online advertising working across Facebook, Microsoft and Google. His job also involves tracking resources through analytics. Emily, from Telford, is a digital account manager and works closely with clients helping with their social media, PPC and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

The pair donned cap and gown alongside other very proud and successful students for their graduation ceremony at Westminster Central Hall this week – a day they say they will never forget.

Jay said: “I am really happy to get my degree, it was a long process and not made any easier with the onset of Covid about half way through it. This made it tough because we were unable to go into the training centre for training days – so there was a lot of self-learning involved.

“For me it’s now a case of more self-learning and trying to improve my business skills, doing even more to help the business. I feel I have a big advantage because I have six years working experience at Ascendancy, a Level 3 BTEC and now a degree – which hasn’t cost me anything!

“Being able to do my degree while working was another plus and meant I was able to apply a lot of what I was studying into my job and vice-versa. I’m very grateful to Ascendancy for the support and for paying for the degree course, it really is much appreciated.”

Emily said: “Obtaining my degree is absolutely amazing! It was hard work, particularly through Covid, and doing it alongside a full-time job – but it was worth it. I have been extremely grateful to Helen and Ascendancy from the start. To arrive at the company with no experience at all, for them to take me on and then climb to account manager has been a wonderful experience.

“I was still an assistant when my degree course started and I am thankful for Ascendancy’s support throughout. It has been really beneficial to study for my degree alongside the valuable learning experience of a working environment.

“It’s also important because a lot of people now have at least an undergraduate degree, so I was also keen to do it for that reason and it really helped that it was paid for by the company.”

Helen Culshaw, Ascendancy director, said: “Jay and Emily have been amazing from day one and I am very proud to have been able to help these and other young people along their journey with Ascendancy.

“The company is committed to supporting members of the team whenever possible and by helping them through training and courses like the one Jay and Emily have been on is not only beneficial for their progress and development it also benefits the company.”