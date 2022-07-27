19.9 C
New ‘Hello Telford’ platform will link local business community

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Businesses across Telford and Wrekin will be able to connect with each other through a new business platform which launched this week.

Cllr Lee Carter with MyWorkwear Managing Director James Worthington
Hello Telford is a free B2B tool and a one-stop shop which gives businesses the chance to collaborate and buy or sell from each other.

The web-based app makes it easy for local firms to do business locally and make the most of products and services which are on their doorstep.

Telford companies must be registered to take advantage of the opportunities and benefits of connecting with their local business supply chain.

Businesses from outside the area will also be able to access the Hello Telford directory and latest news features, but listings like special offers, discounts and requests are exclusively for Telford businesses.

Hello Telford will allow for greater connection, collaboration and communication in the business community and will also help firms to flourish and achieve their sustainability and net zero aspirations.

The app can be used across multiple devices, including phones, laptops and tablets, and is a great way for businesses to raise their profile in Telford and Wrekin and beyond.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“Many businesses in Telford and Wrekin aren’t aware of the products and services which are available to them locally.

“We are really keen for businesses in Telford to work more closely with each other and maximise the wide range of opportunities and benefits that a joined up business community can bring.

“The Hello Telford app is a fantastic platform for local firms to tap into and opens up a world of business news, services and information.

“We are delighted to launch this app which is a must for all B2B businesses in Telford and Wrekin.”

MyWorkwear is one of the Telford companies which has already subscribed to Hello Telford. 

The firm, which has over 45 years of experience, is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of personalised workwear and uniforms and supplies small and large firms up and down the country.

James Worthington, MyWorkwear Managing Director, said: “Although we supply customers across the UK, we have been based in Telford since my father launched MyWorkwear in 1976. 

“We are proud to be an active member of the local business community and support companies throughout the region with their personalised clothing.  

“Hello Telford is a great opportunity for us to network and promote MyWorkwear in the area and we are keen to see the real breadth of businesses in Telford as others start to sign up.”

You can find out more about the Hello Telford app and how to register here.

