Double success for Lanyon Bowdler in prestigious legal guide

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler is featured strongly in a national guide which recognises the firm’s expertise in assisting with private wealth clients.

Edward Rees

The firm’s private client team has been ranked in the top tier of the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide 2022 for the Shrewsbury area, while Edward Rees, head of the team, has retained his place in the top tier of the individual section – a position he has held since 2019.

Chambers High Net Worth Guide ranks leading lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. Those ranked in the guide are recognised for their understanding of the complex needs of High Net Worth individuals in providing specialist advice and legal services.

- Advertisement -

The guide is aimed at helping people find the leading lawyers in their field and is compiled through independent research involving submissions from legal peers and clients.

Lanyon Bowdler’s private client team in Shrewsbury is described in the guide as having a broad client offering, advising clients on trusts, estate planning and administration, tax planning, contentious probate and powers of attorney.

The guide says the team’s “friendly and courteous service, relevant advice and guidance is excellent”, and “they are able to quickly identify the key issues in each case and develop a clear strategy to deal with each of those issues”. Another interviewee said: “Lanyon Bowdler provides an extremely high-quality service.”

Edward Rees is described in the guide as “extremely knowledgeable, he has the knack of making complicated matters appear straightforward”, while another interviewee describes him as “fantastic”.

Edward has a wealth of experience, advising clients on trusts, estate administration, powers of attorney and tax planning.

He said: “Attaining a ranking in tier one of the High Net Worth Guide is a great achievement and highlights the high regard in which Lanyon Bowdler is held among our clients and others in our profession.

“I am pleased to have maintained my individual ranking and am absolutely delighted that our excellent team has been recognised in the top tier of the departments category. It is a tribute to all the hard work everyone continues to put in on behalf of the firm and our clients.”

Managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler, Brian Evans, added: “The rankings reinforce our position as a leading law firm people know they can trust. The guide is extremely competitive and highly-respected so we are very proud to be represented.

“It means our lawyers have successfully negotiated an independent assessment and received an outstanding rating based on what our peers and clients say about us, so we are extremely grateful for all the positive feedback which has allowed us to maintain such a prominent position.”