17.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 25, 2022
- Advertisement -

Marketing Agency Reech Rebrands!

Business
Updated:

Advertisement Feature

By Shropshire Live Business

Reech, Shropshire’s leading marketing agency, have announced a rebrand along with a brand-new website and more services!

Paul Corbett – Chairman, Dena Evans – Creative Director, Rob Hughes – Managing Director and Jo Hughes – Director & Office Manager
Paul Corbett – Chairman, Dena Evans – Creative Director, Rob Hughes – Managing Director and Jo Hughes – Director & Office Manager

Reech have been helping businesses in and around Shropshire since they were founded in 2009, and are committed to offering a genuine, local alternative to the city-based agencies.

Since their beginnings, Reech have worked with a wide range of local, national and global brands, including Salop Leisure, Fletcher Homes, Kara Foods and Safeguard Medical.

- Advertisement -

As a marketing agency, Reech knows the importance of keeping a brand up to date, and after 5 years with their old look, it was time for a change. As their team, skills, and services have expanded over the years, the business as a whole was ready to evolve.

“Since I launched the agency in 2009, we have changed a lot, and our old brand just simply didn’t fit with us as a business anymore. Our brand has become recognisable to our current clients and other businesses owners in Shropshire, but we’re so excited to show this new chapter of Reech and hope it’s loved by others as much as we love it!” – Rob Hughes, MD

New brand

Reech’s new brand features their signature pink colour, which they’re known for in their native Shrewsbury, along with a more modern look that accurately represents them as the current team, a team and full-service agency.

Following the expansion of their services to include more innovative technology solutions, digital marketing and visual creative services, it was important that the brand and new website represented the full breadth of services available from the agency.

“From our brand guidelines to the typography we used, it was important for us to look at every aspect of the Reech brand and how they will represent Reech as it is now. Our new look is not only modern and edgy, but it’s a true representation of the agency and will carry us forward for many years to come.” – Dena Evans, Creative Director

Full-service agency

Reech is a full-service agency, offering a variety of services which includes:

Branding & Visual Identity
Design & Creative
Marketing & Strategy
Web & Digital Solutions
Photography
Digital Marketing & Performance
Content Creation
Video & Animation
Managed Services

In the last 2 years alone, the agency has bolstered its offering with the launch of dedicated monthly managed services for social media, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click advertising (PPC).

Additionally, the agency is cementing itself as the go-to for bespoke website development, including sophisticated portal and API integrations for businesses including Planet Doughnut. With the new addition of a dedicated digital performance and animation service, Reech continues to grow and support local businesses.

Visit their website reech.agency to find out more.

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP