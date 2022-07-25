Marketing Agency Reech Rebrands!

Reech, Shropshire’s leading marketing agency, have announced a rebrand along with a brand-new website and more services!

Paul Corbett – Chairman, Dena Evans – Creative Director, Rob Hughes – Managing Director and Jo Hughes – Director & Office Manager

Reech have been helping businesses in and around Shropshire since they were founded in 2009, and are committed to offering a genuine, local alternative to the city-based agencies.

Since their beginnings, Reech have worked with a wide range of local, national and global brands, including Salop Leisure, Fletcher Homes, Kara Foods and Safeguard Medical.

As a marketing agency, Reech knows the importance of keeping a brand up to date, and after 5 years with their old look, it was time for a change. As their team, skills, and services have expanded over the years, the business as a whole was ready to evolve.

“Since I launched the agency in 2009, we have changed a lot, and our old brand just simply didn’t fit with us as a business anymore. Our brand has become recognisable to our current clients and other businesses owners in Shropshire, but we’re so excited to show this new chapter of Reech and hope it’s love d by others as much as we love it! ” – Rob Hughes, MD

New brand

Reech’s new brand features their signature pink colour, which they’re known for in their native Shrewsbury, along with a more modern look that accurately represents them as the current team, a team and full-service agency.

Following the expansion of their services to include more innovative technology solutions, digital marketing and visual creative services, it was important that the brand and new website represented the full breadth of services available from the agency.

“From our brand guidelines to the typography we use d , it was important for us to look at every aspect of the Reech brand and how they will represent Reech as it is now. Our new look is not o nly modern and edgy, but it’s a true representation of the agency and will carry us forward for many years to come. ” – Dena Evans, Creative Director

Full-service agency

Reech is a full-service agency, o ffer ing a variety of services which includes:

– Branding & Visual Identity

– Design & Creative

– Marketing & Strategy

– Web & Digital Solutions

– Photography

– Digital Marketing & Performance

– Content Creation

– Video & Animation

– Managed Services

In the last 2 years alone, the agency has bolstered its offering with the launch of dedicated monthly managed services for social media, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click advertising (PPC).

Additionally, the agency is cementing itself as the go-to for bespoke website development, including sophisticated portal and API integrations for businesses including Planet Doughnut. With the new addition of a dedicated digital performance and animation service, Reech continues to grow and support local businesses.

Visit their website reech.agency to find out more.

