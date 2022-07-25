Marketing Agency Reech Rebrands!

Reech, Shropshire’s leading marketing agency, have announced a rebrand along with a brand-new website and more services!
Reech have been helping businesses in and around Shropshire since they were founded in 2009, and are committed to offering a genuine, local alternative to the city-based agencies.
As a marketing agency, Reech knows the importance of keeping a brand up to date, and after 5 years with their old look, it was time for a change. team, skills, and services have expanded over the years, the business as a whole was ready to evolve.
“Since 2009, we have changed a lot, and our old brand just simply didn’t fit with us as a business anymore. recognisable so excited to show this new chapter of Reech and hope love as much as we ” – Rob Hughes, MD
New brand
Reech’s new brand features their signature pink colour, which they’re known for in their native Shrewsbury, along with a more modern look that accurately represents them as the current team, a team and full-service agency.
Following the expansion of their services to include more innovative technology solutions, digital marketing and visual creative services, it was important that the brand and new website represented the full breadth of services available from the agency.
“From our brand guidelines to the typography we use, it was important for us to look at every aspect of the Reech brand and how they will represent Reech as it is now.new looko” – Dena Evans, Creative Director
Full-service agency
Reech is a full-service agency,
offer a variety of servicesincludes:
– Branding & Visual Identity
– Design & Creative
– Marketing & Strategy
– Web & Digital Solutions
– Photography
– Digital Marketing & Performance
– Content Creation
– Video & Animation
– Managed Services
its
With the new addition of a dedicated digital performance and animation service, Reech continues to grow and support local businesses.
Visit their website reech.agency to find out more.
Advertisement Feature