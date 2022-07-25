17.9 C
Ludlow firm’s natural toothpaste shortlisted for national award

By Shropshire Live Business

An innovative natural toothpaste developed by pioneering sisters Eve and Suzanne Carnall of The Green Woman has been shortlisted for a national award.

Founders Eve & Suzanne Carnall
The Ludlow-based company has developed the premium White & Green mineral toothpaste as part of its range of 100% natural, certified organic health and beauty products.

The toothpaste contains high quality organic ingredients and artificial flavourings have been replaced with natural plant extracts such as peppermint essential oil. It contains no fluoride or Triclosan.

Now the new product, which was launched earlier this year and is produced at the company’s Ludlow Makery, has been shortlisted in the Health & Wellbeing Awards 2022 run by the national magazine.

Suzanne Carnall of The Green Woman said that the company was delighted that its White & Green toothpaste had been recognised.

“We worked very hard to find only the best, most effective natural ingredients to go into our new toothpaste. It’s quite an honour to have that work recognised by the Health & Wellbeing team by shortlisting us for the oral care award,” she said.

Shortlisted products will now be judged by a panel of expert judges. The winner is due to be announced on August 25th via Instagram Live.

