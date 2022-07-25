Kickstarters recognised at Southwater celebration event

Young people who were given a springboard into employment through the government’s Kickstart programme at Telford & Wrekin Council have celebrated their success.

Kickstart participants attended the event at Southwater One

Kickstart participants attended the event at Southwater One, Telford to receive certificates of achievement after completing the programmes which lasted up to six months.

The event was a great opportunity to learn more about all the huge Kickstart successes across Telford and Wrekin and the impact of the scheme on jobseekers locally.

Achievers were joined by representatives from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Organisational Development Team and Job Box along with partners who have helped to deliver the programme internally and across the borough including the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Telford & Wrekin Council offered up to 100 work placements to young people as part of the £2 billion Kickstart scheme.

The programme was developed to create job opportunities for young people, aged 16 to 24, at risk of long-term unemployment.

Over 80% of young people who completed Kickstart programmes at Telford & Wrekin Council have gone on to secure employment or an apprenticeship.

Young people who were eligible to take part in the programme were referred by their Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) work coach so they could apply for a range of roles.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills and Councillor Rae Evans (Lab), Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services both attended the event to present Kickstarters with their certificates.

Councillor Eileen Callear said: “Kickstart has been an invaluable programme for so many young people across the borough.

“As well as giving them new skills and confidence in the workplace, for many it has led to a permanent role, a full time apprenticeship or a completely new career pathway.

“This event recognised the achievement of all those who have completed the Kickstart programme at Telford and Wrekin Council.

“Although Kickstart has now closed, we would encourage young people who are interested in new employment opportunities to contact our Job Box team so we can help them find suitable roles.”

Councillor Rae Evans added: “It’s fantastic to see how these young people across the borough have developed through the Kickstart programme and excelled in different areas during their time at Telford & Wrekin Council.

“This programme has helped them to get back on track for employment and we are delighted to have supported them on their journey.”