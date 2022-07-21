Telford firm celebrates 15 years in business

A Telford-based quantity surveying company celebrated 15 years in business with a fact-finding visit to the new £17.5m National Brownfield Institute.

Members of the CQS Solutions team on a fact-finding visit to the National Brownfield Institute at the University of Wolverhampton

Members of the CQS Solutions team were given a tour of the new facilities at the University of Wolverhampton’s Springfield Campus including a visit to the Igloo – a 4D immersive suite which will be used to assess land for regeneration.

Company founder, Tim Lloyd, said that it was fitting that the tour of the new ground-breaking institute coincided with the company’s 15th anniversary.

“We were offered the chance to view the new institute and we were very impressed with the facilities and particularly the Igloo. Keeping up to date with the latest developments is very important to our professional development and this was a great way to mark our 15th anniversary,” said Tim.

CQS Solutions, based in Telford, has grown since 2007 to an eight person team working with building contractors and sub contractors across the Midlands.

Its aim is to improve project outcomes by providing professional advice and services helping its customers improve cost certainty, margins and productivity.

Tim said that when he started his career as a quantity surveyor with a major corporate company in 2001 he regularly dealt with contractors and sub contractors on a wide range of projects and contract types.

“It became clear to me that many of them would benefit from professional support in their operations and that was something I could do for them. I set up CQS Solutions in 2007 and we have grown organically from there.

“I think we have been successful because we always try to add value with our professional approach and standard of work,” he said.

He originally set up the business from his home and for the past ten years has been based at University of Wolverhampton’s Telford Innovation Campus.

The team has widened its experience and remit over its 15 year history. Tim is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in Construction and is now working towards chartered status with the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

Other members of the team are also working towards RICS chartered status and other qualifications.