Shrewsbury woman launches new consultancy

A Shrewsbury woman has launched a new consultancy aimed at helping the charitable and creative sectors.

Sheila Brégeon

Making Visions is the brainchild of Sheila Brégeon, a qualified and experienced self-belief and creativity coach who recently completed a start up course with business consultants Good2Great.

“I have a particular interest in helping those in the charity sector and creative people to move past the barriers and obstacles that are stopping them from leading a fully rewarding life,” explained Sheila, who is also an artist.

“I have struggled with my own lack of self belief as an artist and know that this is a common problem for many makers, which is why I am focused on helping creative people to believe in themselves, helping them to value their skills and make decent profits when selling their work.

“Having worked in the charity sector I am also aware of the issues facing those who are focused on the needs of others, often at the expense of their own needs.

“Burn out and overwhelm are common and again a lack of self belief is often at the root of the problem. I will help people to find their vision for their perfect life, identify the steps that they need to take to get there and work through the things that may be holding them back.”

Sheila has been coaching people in her role as a manager in the charity sector for over 20 years.

She added: “I love to see how people can grow and thrive with the right support. This has led me to train as a qualified life coach and to set up Making Visions.

“Good2Great has been invaluable in providing me with the foundation stones to build a successful business.

“The opportunity to network with other new business start ups, across pretty much every small business sector that you can think of, was particularly rewarding and educational: we had so many shared concerns and solutions!”

The Good2Great Business Programme is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Marches Growth Hub and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.