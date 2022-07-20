Telford & Wrekin Council announce borough High Street Heroes 2022

High street business owners across Telford and Wrekin have been recognised in a new round of High Street Heroes awards.

Some of the award winners in Newport and Madeley

Up to 30 winners have been announced in towns across the borough – nominated by local residents and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to the local high street.

Councillors presented each business with trophies and certificates in six borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington.

Nominations for the first round of High Street Heroes 2022 opened in February and over 500 nominations were received.

The awards recognise the difference businesses are making in their local high streets and the support they have each given to their local communities.

High Street Heroes range from hair salons and cafes to butchers, dry cleaners, performing arts and dance companies and clothes shops.

The council’s Pride in Our High Street programme continues to support local businesses and retailers and since the initiative was launched across Telford and Wrekin in 2020, businesses have received over £390,000 in grants to help them start out on the high street.

As well as business start-ups, the council has also supported local businesses with a series of other funding including eco grants, façade grants and digital grants.

It has also handed out business start-up trial grants which have given previously home-based or online business owners the opportunity to test them out on the high street in the form of a market stall or small retail unit.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, Regeneration and the High Street, said:

“We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as High Street Heroes 2022 and for the successful business ventures they have launched on our high streets which encourage people to shop locally.

“Many of these businesses launched either before or during the pandemic and despite facing incredibly challenging times they have excelled on the high street and have come out stronger the other side.

“Small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value to local communities is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these High Street Heroes awards.”

Another round of High Street Heroes will be announced later in the year in the run-up to Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is the first Saturday in December and encourages people to shop locally all year round, not just in the run-up to Christmas.

You can find out more about Pride in Our High Street and the support which is available here.

High Street Heroes 2022 winners include:

Dawley: Laura Deighton Dance Company, Amanda’s ow Bist’ro, Jolly Good Pantry, Sweetcheeks Academy & Beauty Salon, Jenny Spoons Hair Salon.

Ironbridge: Moonshine & Fuggles, Dale End Café, Copper Fox, Grays of Shropshire, the Toybox

Madeley: Mrs Russell’s Sweets & Treats, Flares Hair & Beauty Salon, Allsorts Wool & Fabric, Boulton’s Butchery, Madeley Laundry & Dry Cleaning

Newport: Box of Goodness, Newport Post Office, What Women Want, Oxfam, Matthews Family Butchers

Oakengates: The Rustic Chef, Telford Academy of Performing Arts, Coffee Aroma, Power Point Stores

Wellington: Man About Town, Escape Hair & Beauty, The Green Cove, Anthony’s of Wellington, The Little Green Pantry