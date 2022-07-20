Shropdoc team taking to the water to aid Severn Hospice

A Shropdoc team is busy getting into shape to make a big splash for charity – by taking part in the Dragon Boat Festival in Shrewsbury this weekend.

Pictured getting ready for the Dragon Boat Festival are Sinh Giang, Dr Simon Chapple, Gosia Danielska, Daniel Robinson, David Coull and Sharon Jochum

The festival is returning this year at Shrewsbury School Boat Club over the weekend of July 23rd and 24th and the Shropdoc team is looking to raise a minimum of £1,000 in sponsorship for a charity the primary healthcare provider has very close ties with – Severn Hospice.

The festival, sponsored by Croud, will see teams racing along the River Severn in impressive 40ft Dragon Boats with crews made up of between 11 and 20 members, one of which is a drummer who helps the rowers stay in sync through a steady beat.

Dr Simon Chapple, Shropdoc Dragon Boat Captain, said: “Our team is busy getting into shape, we are really looking forward to the weekend and making as much money as we can for Severn Hospice.

“Our team is made up of Shropdoc employees, GP colleagues and their families and we just can’t wait to get out on the water and give it our best shot.

“Severn Hospice is a charity very close to our hearts at Shropdoc. We have a strong relationship with them as 15% of our home visits involve end-of-life care – so we work together very closely and our two organisations meet bi-monthly to discuss palliative care of patients.

“The theme of our team for the festival will be revealed on the day of the race but a couple of suggestions we already have are 1980s films and a ‘sweet’ theme, so people will just have to wait and see what we finally come up with.

“All our crew places have been filled, including the all-important drummer who will be at the head of the boat keeping the team in time.

“It promises to be a great weekend and there will be plenty of fun to be had but the main focus is raising money for Severn Hospice which will help them continue to provide the invaluable work they do for so many people.

“The hospice is such a wonderful cause and it would be amazing if people would show their support for the team on the day!”