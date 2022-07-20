Sarah joins the Henshalls team in Newport

A Shropshire insurance broker has welcomed a new commercial account handler to the team who has wide-ranging industry experience.

Sarah Trott has joined the Henshalls Group and she’ll be based at the company’s head office in Newport.

She was previously employed by another local insurance broker for 16 years as an account handler and then as an account manager.

At Henshalls, Sarah will join the Business Insurance team and work with commercial clients across a whole range of industry sectors.

“After working in insurance for so long, I have supported clients who run all kinds of businesses and I’m really looking forward to starting a new challenge in my role with Henshalls and learning more about their ever-growing client base,” said Sarah.

“The best part of the job is getting to know the clients so I can meet their individual business needs and also building relationships with insurers to source the very best cover available.

“Everyone at Henshalls has been so welcoming, and it feels great to be part of such a friendly and professional team.”

Henshalls Managing Director Mark Freeman said Sarah was the latest addition to the Group which was constantly growing to keep up with the increase in demand for its services.

“We’re delighted to welcome Sarah to Henshalls and she’s already made an enthusiastic start on learning more about the clients she’ll be working with and getting to know her new colleagues.

“As a Group, we’re always looking to recruit ambitious and dedicated people who want to take their first steps in the insurance industry, or people who are looking to build on the skills they already have in order to take their career to the next level.

“We’re renowned for our extremely high levels of customer service and it’s a pleasure to see our team going even further to exceed customer expectations at all times.”