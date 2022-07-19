Shropshire law firm retains top rankings in leading legal guide

A Shropshire law firm and two of its partners have received high recognition in a prestigious guide aimed at the international private wealth market.

Graham Fuller, Partner in the Wills, Probate & Lifetime Planning team

FBC Manby Bowdler has once again retained its ranking and been awarded the top Band 1 status in the Private Wealth Law category of the annual Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2022 for Shrewsbury and surrounds, while lawyer Graham Fuller, Partner in the Wills, Probate & Lifetime Planning team has been singled out as ‘up & coming’.

The publication is one of the most comprehensive independently-researched handbooks used by family offices and professional advisers across the world that are looking for legal experts in a specific field.

- Advertisement -

In the guide FBC Manby Bowdler is praised for its “wide-ranging expertise” and for standing out in the Shrewsbury market as a firm that is “very knowledgeable”.

The wills, probate and lifetime planning department is singled out for being “very professional and extremely knowledgeable, projecting a “very pragmatic, practical and commercial” service for private clients.

Graham Fuller has received a ‘notable practitioner’ ranking and is praised for his proactivity and “good breath of knowledge”.

Graham is based at the firm’s Shrewsbury office but works across Shropshire advising on all aspects of wills and probate work and elderly client matters and is a full member of the Society of Estate Practitioners and Solicitors for the Elderly.

He said: “To be recognised once again in the Chambers & Partners High Net Worth rankings is a huge compliment. It’s an independently-researched guide, with feedback from hundreds of thousands of clients across the board.

“I am pleased to use my expertise and work with high-net-worth estates, it is a specialist field where I need to stay at the top of my game when it comes to the relevant areas of law.

“Stellar service is at the heart of what we do here at FBC Manby Bowdler and we always aim to deliver quality advice to every one of our clients, no matter their personal financial situation.”

Michelle Monnes-Thomas, Partner and head of the Community Care team has also been awarded “up & coming” status in the Private Wealth Law category of the annual Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2022 for the Wolverhampton and Black Country area.