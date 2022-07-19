​Significant Expansion for Shropshire-Based EAS

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) specialist Endpoint Automation Services (EAS), is consolidating its business with a major geographical expansion, opening a national base in Glasgow.

The Endpoint Automation Services team

Located on Bath Street in Tay House, the vibrant new office will offer a significant gateway for the firm and bolster its UK operation, forming part of EAS’s ambitious growth plans.

The move follows hot on the heels of EAS’s US expansion, which has seen the development of a partnership with Chicago-based MDRN Tech – an independent integrator of digital print hardware, software, security solutions and managed technology services – to support its clients throughout North America in devising and installing robotic software solutions to assist in increasing workplace productivity.

EAS Commercial Director Russell Lawrie comments: “Opening a base in Glasgow is an exciting move for us and helps continue our strong growth and major success we have had since establishing EAS in 2015.

“The new location enables us to seek and develop the growing opportunities we have in Scotland, and puts the fundamental foundations in place to firmly cement our ambitious expansion strategy. With a strong track record in the financial services sector in supporting the move towards automation, we are particularly excited to take a space within the financial hub of Glasgow.”

Earlier this year, the company announced its annual trading update (January 2022), with more than a 100% sales uplift across 2021, achieving in excess of £1.8million in turnover revenue and smashing its £1million target for the year.