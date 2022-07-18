35.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 18, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shropshire Chamber celebrates its diamond jubilee in style

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 60th birthday in style by throwing a party at a spectacular county location.

Chamber members and patrons help to mark the 60 year milestone
Chamber members and patrons help to mark the 60 year milestone

The relaxed evening of fun, food and friendship, including a barbecue and the cutting of an official celebratory cake, was held at Hencote vineyard on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

President Piran Littleton spoke of his ‘pride’ at the work done by the Chamber’s team – what it does now, what it’s looking to do for the next 60 years, and the effect that it has already had on businesses across Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

“The Chamber has helped businesses to become happier, healthier, wealthier, and wiser,” he said.

Shropshire Chamber was originally founded in 1962 in Dawley, to help connect businesses on the back of exciting plans to create a ‘new town’ called Telford.

In 1969 it was rebranded as Telford Chamber of Commerce, before being changed to Shropshire Chamber to reflect its growing countywide membership.

Current chief executive Richard Sheehan, who has been part of the team for the past 15 years, said the team was incredibly proud to have been providing support for the Shropshire business community across six decades of growth and evolution.

“Shropshire is such a fantastic place to do business; full of ambition, drive, enthusiasm and innovation.

“We all know that the economy is going to be in for a bumpy ride over the coming months, and it is at times like these that businesses can truly realise the strength and security of being part of a collective.

“Throughout the past 60 years, the Chamber’s mission has not changed – we want to be seen as the voice of Shropshire business and the premier sounding-board for engagement with companies of all sizes, across all sectors. “We represent the interests of Shropshire businesses, enabling them to collaborate, create valuable connections and deliver a comprehensive range of business services to help our members to prosper.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP