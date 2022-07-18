Legal heavyweight to lead Aaron & Partners’ new Restructuring & Insolvency department

A fast-growing Top 200 Shropshire law firm has established a new standalone Restructuring and Insolvency department.

Mark Davies, Head of Restructuring and Insolvency at Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners has appointed partner Mark Davies to head the new department, formed out of what was the Dispute Resolution and Insolvency group. The Dispute Resolution department will continue to be led by senior partner Nick Clarke.

Mark has been with the firm for six years and has more than 30 years’ experience advising on insolvency issues.

He said: “Our sub-team has seen sustained growth, undertaking a range of insolvency-related litigation work alongside an increasing number of advisory and transactional assignments.

“Restructuring and insolvency is very much a specialism and a niche area. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced specialists, recognised for its expertise in the Legal 500 industry directory.”

The department’s work includes advising insolvency practitioners, directors of limited companies and individuals in financial distress, as well as working with financial institutions, local authorities, and other creditors and stakeholders to best position themselves.

In addition to his legal work, Mark is a full member of industry body R3 and has regularly chaired and spoken at conferences.

Offering advice to businesses experiencing financial distress, Mark added: “The message is to seek advice early – we can’t stress that enough. It can be difficult to know what to do or where to turn. But the earlier businesses engage on matters of this type, the more options there will be to help.

“It may be possible to take action that avoids the need for a formal insolvency process, or to deliver an outcome that saves the underlying business or part of it, delivering the best outcome for all stakeholders.”