Shropshire businessman named Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Businessman Rob Stone, founder of Instaloft, the UK’s largest installer of loft storage solutions, is celebrating after becoming “Entrepreneur of the Year” in the prestigious UK Business Awards (UKBA™ ) after impressing judges with his rags to riches success story.

Rob Stone, Founder and Director of Instaloft

Rob developed the idea for Instaloft while facing spiralling consumer debt and struggling to feed his 9 children. Scrolling online through franchise opportunities, he stumbled across one for loft ladders.

Though he could not afford a franchise, in a make-or-break move, Rob purchased some basic tools via a £200 credit card, created a basic logo and launched the Instaloft brand on Facebook.

Now a £14-million turnover empire, employing over 140 skilled workers across 6 UK depots, Rob has proved why in just 8 years he deserves to win such a prestigious award.

The UK Business awards reward the country’s finest business achievements and illuminate best practices from every corner of the UK economy, with integrity and fairness at its heart.

Each of the 19 categories is allocated at least 3 judges and each entry is scored at least 6 times, first for the written submission and then for a live presentation before being scrutinized by the judges.

Ecstatic after hearing the news of his win, Rob said: “I’m still in shock to hear I have won Entrepreneur of the Year given the calibre of competition we were up against. Instaloft was borne from very humble beginnings at a very difficult time in my life and I have worked really hard to build the business, so to receive this accolade is incredible recognition after some tough years!

“I hope my story inspires other aspiring entrepreneurs who are embarking on their own journeys to success. You have to believe you can do it to succeed and I look back on my journey so far with pride.”

The winners of the seventh annual UKBA™ were announced at a virtual awards ceremony on 7 July.

Instaloft, who this year also announced the launch of the electrical branch of the brand, Instaspark, are headquartered in Telford, with regional offices in Essex, Reading, Peterborough, Newport and Wakefield. Instaloft are now on track to achieve a turnover of £30 million within the next 3 years, while Rob continues to expand the business into new sectors and regions.