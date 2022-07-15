‘Different Dog’ storming Centurion Park units

The growing demand for high quality, natural dog food has allowed a Shropshire company to expand into a fourth unit at Centurion Park in Shrewsbury.

Different Dog Co-Founders Alex and Charlie Thurstan with Morris Property Head of Estates, Liz Lowe (centre) at Centurion Park

Different Dog create and produce premium dog food, sourcing 100% British meat, vegetables, fruits and superfoods from a trusted network of farmers. The vet-approved recipes are available from select stores across the UK or on a subscription basis, with popular combinations including ‘Hearty Beef and Berries’ and ‘Stay Supple Fish Supper’.

The exciting expansion has seen the team at Different Dog double in size in both remote and on-site positions, leading to new records of boxes being packed each week. The latest weekly record is 1427 boxes, with no sign of slow down as the company grow their subscription-based services that see dogs from all around the country being fed a quality fresh diet.

- Advertisement -

When choosing an industrial unit, Different Dog saw an alignment in premium quality values with Morris Property and their slogan of ‘excellence as standard’.

Charlie, Co-Founder of Different Dog said “Our decision to expand at Centurion Park was an easy one, as the units had everything we needed. The relationship we have with Morris Property is easy and straight-forward with their commercial no-nonsense approach t which has enabled us the freedom to expand which is fantastic.”

Alex, Co-Founder of Different Dog added “The demand for our subscription service has grown dramatically since we arrived at Centurion Park, and as we grew it made sense to expand into the next units. Now that we have doubled our freezer capacity space, we can’t wait to be reach even more customers to transform their dogs’ diets.”

Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “We love to see our client’s business grow, and Centurion Park offers an excellent spring board for future growth. We actively support our tenants and are able to offer new lease options and relocations if possible. The units at Centurion Park offers distinctive well laid out units with flexible and affordable leasing, so a great fit for growing businesses like Different Dog.”