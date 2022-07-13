22.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Shropshire law firm appoints new associate solicitors

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Two lawyers at a Shropshire law firm have been promoted to associate solicitors in recognition of their knowledge, experience and service to their clients.

Staci Robinson and Adam Hodson

Clinical negligence specialist Adam Hodson is based in Lanyon Bowdler’s Shrewsbury office and deals with claims involving delayed or missed diagnosis, surgical errors, cancer cases, deaths and inquests, as well as acting as an assistant coroner for the Birmingham and Solihull jurisdiction.

He said: “I joined Lanyon Bowdler in May 2021 in the depths of the pandemic, and I recall a sense of trepidation joining such a nationally-recognised team during what was a stressful time nationally.

“However, I was instantly made to feel at home by everyone, and it was clear that the move was the right one for me.

“As well as getting to grips with a challenging case load since joining, I have now taken a leading role in supervising and mentoring trainee solicitors during their seats in clinical negligence, and it is a fantastic privilege to watch them grow and develop as fledgling lawyers.

“I am thrilled to have had my efforts recognised by the partners, to whom I wish to sincerely thank for my promotion to associate.

“I am extremely grateful for the support that has been given to me by everyone at Lanyon Bowdler, and I look forward to continuing to support and advise clients and their families – both locally and nationally.”

Joining Adam as a new associate solicitor is Staci Robinson, a specialist in family law who is based in Lanyon Bowdler’s Hereford and Bromyard offices. She said being made an associate solicitor was a landmark moment in her career.

Staci said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as an associate by the partners, which is a title that recognises my expertise and my loyalty and dedication to Lanyon Bowdler.

“I am proud to be an associate at Lanyon Bowdler, and always ensure I work to the values of the firm delivering high-quality advice with excellent client care.”

Staci has been with Lanyon Bowdler since 2016 and specialises in matters that concern the arrangements for children, together with any applications made under the Children Act 1989, and financial cases arising from divorce or the breakdown of a relationship.

As a member of ‘Resolution’, she follows their code of practice which promotes a constructive approach to family issues, taking the needs of the whole family into account. Staci is recognised in the national lawyers’ guide, The Legal 500, and regularly represents clients in court, conducting her own advocacy.

