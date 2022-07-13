Newport Enterprise Centre celebrates successful first year

A new enterprise centre to promote Newport business and support and showcase the town’s entrepreneurs has celebrated a successful first year since its launch.

Paul Syrda, Director of Newport Enterprise Centre

Newport Enterprise Centre opened in May 2021 to provide opportunities for office space, hot desking, meeting hosting and networking in a professional but relaxed environment.

It also has a café and coffee shop, where members of the Centre’s Newport Entrepreneurs Circle can grab a tasty bite to eat and, according to Director Paul Syrda, some of the ‘best coffee in Shropshire’.

- Advertisement -

The Centre was the realisation of a dream Paul had for more than eight years, to bring as many young and growing Newport businesses together while also allowing small, home-based businesses the opportunity to work away from their dining room table among other like-minded entrepreneurs.

“For years, I had this vision of bringing as many businesses in Newport together while at the same time offering self-employed home workers the chance to be part of things, still working right here in town but among other local entrepreneurs and business people,” he said.

Self-employed for most of his working career, Paul is well aware of both the benefits and difficulties that can come with working for yourself.

“The biggest thing I found with my businesses was being able to grow them quickly enough to be a success, while not necessarily having the capital early on enough to invest in office space that would have helped this happen,” he added.

“Newport Enterprise Centre is the realisation of that dream of providing affordable office space as a home for young business, while also offering business support, relaxed networking opportunities and hot desks for those who work from home but sometimes miss the social aspect of an office environment.”

In its first year, Newport Enterprise Centre has seen all its office space filled, with a waiting list of businesses keen to join in the future should an opportunity arise.

“The hot desks are also proving popular, which are right alongside the business café we run as part of the Centre, and this fantastic family of businesses we have created means every day is different,” added Paul.

“Whether it’s having a chat over a panini and coffee in the café, a relaxed business meeting in the lounge or even helping each other’s businesses out with support and little tasks we all chip in with, Newport Enterprise Centre really has proved a perfect concept for our fantastic and vibrant town.”

All businesses and home workers in Newport and the surrounding villages are welcome to join Newport Entrepreneurs Circle, a free to join membership club offering access to the dedicated business café, networking groups and exclusive discounts on services provided by many businesses based at the centre located at 10a High Street.