Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Shropshire estate agent shortlisted in national awards

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire estate agents Woodhead Sales and Lettings has been recognised for outstanding customer service making the shortlist of a national awards scheme for 2022.

Woodhead Sales and Lettings in Leg Street, Oswestry
The ESTAS Estate Agent of the Year awards are based on customers’ reviews of the service they receive from estate agents, conveyancers and mortgage advisors after the completion of their sale, purchase or letting.

The ESTAS team has created the shortlist for the Estate Agent of the Year 2022 based on the review ratings of over 660,000 customers nationwide and it includes Woodhead Sales and Lettings of Oswestry.

Kate Howell, owner of Woodhead, said: “We are delighted to be nominated for this award. All of us in the Woodhead team know that moving home is not just a transaction but a crossroads in life. That’s why customer service is so important to us”.

The awards will be held in London on 14th October in a ceremony presented by the UK’s favourite property expert Phil Spencer.

“What makes this nomination really special for us is that it’s based on real feedback from real customers experiencing real service. Now more than ever people need to be able to trust their estate agent to be working for them and not just looking for quick sales. We spend time getting to know customers and finding out what they want from life to ensure we are acting in their best interests at all times” said Kate.

The theme of this year’s awards ceremony is Working Better Together’ and both the regional and national awards will be announced in front of a crowd of over 1,200 of the UK’s top property professionals.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll bring this home for Oswestry – watch this space,” said Kate.

