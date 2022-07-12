Jess has designs on a great career with Kensa

A budding designer has made the most of her work experience placements to land a full-time job – even before she has her exam results.

Jess Payne

Jess Payne has opted to join Telford-based creative design and marketing agency Kensa instead of going to university after sixth form college.

She takes up her role as a junior designer this month after impressing directors during work experience and paid placements with the company.

Managing director Scott Clarke said he was delighted to welcome Jess to the business on a full-time basis.

He said: “Jess is a perfect example of why going to university isn’t the only option for bright, talented youngsters. We have had plenty of chance to see what she can do over the past few years, and we were delighted to offer her the chance to continue her training and development with Kensa.

“Jess is predicted to get good exam results this summer, so we’re very pleased that she has chosen us instead of university.”

Following several work experience placements, Jess has been doing one paid day a week at Kensa for the past two years, alongside studying graphic design at Stafford College.

This month Kensa is also encouraging a new generation of designers with eight work experience placements for students keen to get insights into the industry.

Kensa delivers high impact branding and marketing projects for a range of clients in the UK and overseas, ranging from start-ups to multinational companies.