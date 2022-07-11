Two Shropshire businesswomen recognised in national awards

Two Shropshire businesswomen Louise Welsby and Meg Hawkins have been recognised at the national Woman Who Awards.

Louise Welsby and Meg Hawkins, Woman Who award winners

Now in their 7th year, this year’s awards were the biggest yet and saw Louise Welsby recognised in the Marketing category and Meg for Business Growth.

Louise Welsby is Managing Director of Buy-From Creative Agency and Chair of the National Committee of the Giftware Association.

This is the first time entering the awards and she said: “I feel both humbled and honoured to have won the Woman Who Achieves in Marketing Award. To be surrounded by so many truly inspirational women (and men) was incredible. Sandra Garlick and her team have created something special and to be recognised as a category winner amongst so many incredible businesswomen, is amazing.”

When awarding Louise, the judges said, “Louise has not only built a marketing agency but built a community around what she is passionate about. Working with SME’s and makers she has developed an approach to support, teach and nurture creative businesses to fly. Her passion to do good and support and develop her team shines through in everything she does and every aspect of her business.”

Meg Hawkins runs Meg Hawkins Art, designing and producing high quality home and giftware featuring her stunning artwork. In the past twelve months, her business has gone from strength to strength, her incredible growth recognised by the team of judges, announcing her the worthy winner of the Woman Who Achieves in Business Growth category.

Meg said: “I am truly thankful to the judges for allowing me the time to reflect on what we, as a family business, have achieved in the past few years. I feel so honoured to have won this award in what was such an impressive category of inspirational businesswomen.”

When awarding Meg, the judges said, “A business that has come on leaps and bounds with a beautiful array of creative designs that are finding markets across the world, a licensing led model allows great scalability and future growth.”

The Woman Who Achieves Awards take place every year with around 300 attendees enjoying an afternoon of inspiration, celebration, and networking in the Marquee at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

Founder, Sandra Garlick MBE said: “Each year I ask myself how I can surpass the previous year’s Awards. This is the 7th year I’ve run the Woman Who Achieves Awards. The calibre and number of entries increases each year. I love to create role models to inspire others. The room was filled with Finalists, entrants and those who came along to support them. The Winners became role models. Everyone left inspired. Congratulations to everyone who entered.”

Louise and Meg’s recognition in the national Woman Who Awards was made extra special as they have been friends for over 30 years, each carving out their own paths in business and now able to celebrate their achievements together.