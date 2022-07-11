New name on the high street as Bridgnorth independent opticians join forces

Two of the oldest opticians in Bridgnorth are joining forces to create a new practice, to enhance the future of independent businesses in the area.

Biddle Liage Team and Mayor

John Biddle Opticians and Liage Opticians have merged their practices to become ‘Biddle Liage Opticians and Hearing Care’ and will trade from the John Biddle site on the Bridgnorth High St.

With the businesses just a stone’s throw away from each other on the High St, the merger will allow patients to receive an advanced level of eyecare from just a short distance away.

- Advertisement -

All patient records from Liage Opticians, including contact lens details and supply, have been safely and confidentially transferred to the new premises.

With the move to the John Biddle site, patients will also be able to take advantage of the latest state-of-the-art eyecare technology, including the practice’s Optomap, which helps practitioners to see further and wider into your eyes than standard procedures.

In addition, familiar faces from Liage Opticians, including dispensing optician Karen Pickin, longstanding receptionist Annette Perrins and optometrist Doug Harper, will be joining the Biddle and Liage team. All current staff at John Biddle are also staying at the practice.

Liage’s founder, Wayne Vernon, will also be lending his expertise to the team during the transitional phase of the merger.

Both practices have been working throughout the pandemic to deliver both emergency and routine eyecare to those who need it, helping to reduce pressure on the NHS.

John Biddle’s practice manager Sarah Spence said: “All of the team are really excited about becoming Biddle Liage, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine two independent practices who really value offering a personalised service.

“I’m delighted that Annette, Karen and Doug will be coming across to join our team; we value their experience and expertise and I think it’s only going to improve the eyecare experience for both sets of patients.

“Of course, we’re really looking forward to welcoming some new faces from across the road and, as they will be seeing some familiar faces, we can guarantee their welcome will be a warm one.”

Vikram Gupta; Optometrist and the new Partner at Biddle Liage Opticians said, “I am excited to be joining a great team who have a wealth of knowledge and experience. We look forward to serving the community of Bridgnorth with exceptional eyecare”.

The opening event was attended by the Mayor of Bridgnorth, Councillor Karen Sawbridge and Sally Themans’ from Love Bridgnorth. Sally is a strong advocate for independent business’s in the town.