Morris Lubricants staff to participate in cycling challenge

Four colleagues from Morris Lubricants will be setting themselves the mammoth challenge of cycling over 100 miles around Shropshire on a single day this summer.

The team of four that are completed the full challenge will comprise of Purchasing Manager Owen Lloyd, Marketing Assistant Dan Stanley, Blender Kim Marmaras and Bulk Distributor Billy Salter

The quartet, who all work at the Shrewsbury-based oil and lubricants manufacturer and supplier, will be helping to raise money for the company’s chosen charity for 2022, Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

They will be starting at the headquarters of Morris Lubricants on Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury, before heading to Stanmore Hall Touring Park at Bridgnorth, which is one of six caravan parks owned by Morris Lubricants’ sister company, Morris Leisure. The challenge will then take them to Ludlow Touring and Holiday Home Park, before heading to Bow House Country Park near Bishop’s Castle. When they leave Bishop’s Castle, they will head to Hope House at Morda, near Oswestry. Following this, they will cycle to Oxon Hall Touring and Holiday Home Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, then back to Morris Lubricants to complete the challenge, which will be a grand total of around 120 miles or 193 kilometres. There will be 4,360 feet of elevation, which is higher than Mount Snowdon.

- Advertisement -

For the final leg of the journey, from Oxon Hall Touring and Holiday Home Park to the Morris Lubricants headquarters, the quartet will be joined by Executive Chairman Andrew Goddard, who will cycle the remaining 3 miles of the challenge on a bread bike that was used to deliver bread and other groceries for the company around a century ago.

The team of four that are completed the full challenge will comprise of Purchasing Manager Owen Lloyd, Marketing Assistant Dan Stanley, Blender Kim Marmaras and Bulk Distributor Billy Salter. It is anticipated that it’ll take the quartet around 11 hours to complete the challenge, which will take place on Thursday 11th August.

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith provide specialist nursing care and support to more than 750 children from birth up to 25 years, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

Andrew Goddard, Executive Chairman of Morris Lubricants, commented: “This is a huge challenge and it’s great to see four members of the team coming together to raise money for such a wonderful cause like Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith. We are delighted to support them in this challenge and we would like to wish them the very best of luck for it.”

You can sponsor the challenge by heading to the Morris Lubricants team’s Just Giving page and donating online.