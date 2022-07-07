Shropshire techtimeout founder reaches entrepreneur awards final

The founder of a digital wellbeing organisation has reached the finals of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Stephanie Henson

Stephanie Henson, who launched techtimeout to help individuals and companies navigate their relationships with technology, has been shortlisted in the Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year category for the Midlands region.

Stephanie also runs digital and software agency Six Ticks – and has made it her mission to enrich the way people use technology.

Reacting to the announcement, she said: “I’m thrilled to have reached the finals of the GBE Awards, alongside a collection of fantastic business people who are really pushing boundaries, improving their industries, and making a difference.

“My vision with techtimeout was to help individuals and businesses better understand their relationships with the digital world. It’s not about demonising the use of technology, but about recognising the impact over-reliance can have, and ensuring that the relationship remains positive.

“It’s something more people and companies are starting to embrace given the changes in working practices and policies in recent years, and I’m proud to be part of that as the techtimeout founder.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on Monday 21st November.

Awards founder Francesca James said more than 5,300 people had entered this year – and the quality ‘exemplified the strength of entrepreneurship across the UK’.

“Shortlisting from so many inspiring contenders has been more challenging than ever, with many deserving cases put forward and an ever-growing business community thriving across the country.

“This year’s finalists should be so proud of what they’ve already achieved both in business and in being shortlisted for an award – we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the finals and unveiling the winners!”