Madeley business expands as Harry follows in family footsteps

A Madeley business is expanding, with customers hot footing it from as far afield as Manchester.

Kerry and Harry Fraser of Neet Feet

Podiatry specialists Neet Feet have just taken on Harry Fraser to help meet demand.

Harry is following in the footsteps of his mum Kerrie who founded the clinic in the centre of Madeley two years ago.

“I qualified as a podiatrist in 2008 and worked on a mobile basis for 12 years before opening my clinic August 2020 in the middle of the pandemic,” said Kerrie.

“My son Harry qualified as a foot health practitioner earlier this year and now works with me part time.

“We are doing really well, with patients coming from across Shropshire and I even have a customer from Manchester who has appointments on a regular basis.

“It’s great to have my son working alongside me, helping to treat our expanding customer base,” she added.