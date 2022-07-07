Legal firm swaps suits for wellies in Shropshire this summer

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler will step into the field this summer, touring shows and events across the county in its biggest outreach project since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarah Baugh, Megan Price, Anna Russell and Tom Devey

Members of the firm’s Agricultural & Rural Services team will be heading out to regional shows to offer unrivalled expertise and meet the public.

Joining the team will be members of the Family team, Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team, Residential and Commercial Property team, and the Planning team.

First up on July 9 is the Newport Show at Chetwynd Deer Park where the team will be sharing a stand with accountants WR Partners. The show is predicted to attract hundreds of families from around the area for a day packed full of events.

The firm will also be present at Burwarton Show, near Bridgnorth, on August 4, where they will be joined by Berrys & EFG Harris Allday.

On August 20 the tour will move on to Minsterley Show where Dyke Yaxley will be sharing the stand.

FBC Manby Bowdler’s Agricultural and Rural Services team is recognised nationally, regularly receiving top ranking in the Legal 500 and Chambers guides. The team advises on all elements of agriculture litigation from land acquisitions to succession planning, Common Agricultural Policy, equine matters, as well as sporting rights and farm and estate management.

Agriculture Lead Partner Sarah Baugh said: “I am pleased that FBC Manby Bowdler will once again be supporting these important shows in Shropshire. We have been long term promoters of these events and we take pride in representing many landowners and farm businesses across the region.

“This is the first time we have had these sorts of events since before the pandemic, and we all know the strains that period put on all sectors. Finally, we have the opportunity to network again in an informal setting to discuss legal issues with our clients and provide solutions for them. We are certainly looking forward to attending.