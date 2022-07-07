14.1 C
Andriané takes up the reins at careers hub

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Supporting young people in the Marches area with the best possible careers education is the priority for the new face at the helm.

Andriané Usherwood-Brown
Andriané Usherwood-Brown

Andriané Usherwood-Brown has been appointed as strategic lead for the Marches Careers Hub, where she was previously enterprise co-ordinator for the Telford & Wrekin area.

Andriané said: “I’m really looking forward to continuing the work the hub has been doing since its launch to support young people within the Marches area.

“We can help them to understand the many opportunities available to them and support young people to make informed decisions around the direction they might wish to take.

“It’s great to be working in partnership with the Marches LEP and the Careers & Enterprise Company to make sure that careers education is meaningful for each young person we meet.

“My priority is to ensure that local skills priorities, jobs of the future and skills shortage needs are fully embedded into the careers support that schools and colleges provide.”

The Marches Careers Hub, organised by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and the Careers and Enterprise Company, was launched in 2021 and brings together employers, schools, colleges and enterprise advisers from across the Marches to unify careers support for young people across the region.

Marches LEP Chair, Mandy Thorn added: “I’m delighted that Andriané has taken on the role of strategic lead for the Marches Careers Hub. She is dedicated and passionate about delivering the best careers education possible for the young people of the Marches area.”

For careers information or help, contact your local co-ordinator by emailing careershub@marcheslep.org.uk

