Shropshire workwear business expands sales and marketing function to drive growth

Telford-based MyWorkwear has recently welcomed 4 staff members to new roles in their sales and marketing team.

MyWorkwear’s new Sales and Marketing team

The team has expanded substantially following the opening of the company’s new production facility in April and the announcement of their plans to reach an annual turnover target of £5m in the next 3 years.

Lauren Chandler has been promoted internally to a new Account Management position. With 10 years of experience in customer service and retail, Lauren joined MyWorkwear after her time in Australia. After a brief stint in Customer Services, her talent for sales shone through and she was seconded to the team before being promoted to the new Account Management role earlier this month.

A recent university graduate, Alex Simpson joins the team as the new Sales Administrator. MyWorkwear represents Alex’s first step into the business world, after receiving a First in History and Politics from Keele University. He brings with him an enthusiasm to learn and a desire to help MyWorkwearachieve its growth ambitions.

On the marketing side of the team, Morgan Grice has taken on the new role of Social Media Executive. After graduating from Birmingham City University with first-class honours in Visual Communication, Morgan has gained her social media experience on her own personal and business accounts. She will be working alongside internal and external resources to develop the MyWorkwear social media platforms for the future.

Finally, Gayle Parker has been appointed as MyWorkwear’s permanent Head of Marketing. Gayle, a seasoned marketing professional, has been supporting the business on a part-time basis for a couple of years. However, following the extensive growth MyWorkwear has seen during that time, she now takes on the permanent position.

Starting as a graduate at Saga, over the last 25 years, Gayle has worked in numerous management roles across businesses as varied as Orange Plc, Natwest, nPower and Bank of America. She brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge from numerous industries to apply to the workwear market.

“I am delighted to have joined such a customer-focused and forward-thinking company at this fast-moving time. I am confident that I have the experience and knowledge to make a positive contribution to MyWorkwear’s continued growth and success.” Gayle confirmed.

The new team join MyWorkwear at an exciting time for the company. The business has expanded substantially within the last 24 months, doubling turnover and tripling overall staff numbers. MyWorkwear has also invested £150,000 in a variety of new machinery and technology.

James Worthington, Managing Director, MyWorkwear continued “We are really pleased with the strength of the team we now have in place to implement our sales and marketing strategy. We have stretching growth targets in place and we believe that the knowledge and experience of the management team mixed with the drive and ambition of more junior members will help us to achieve these.”