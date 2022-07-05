Shropshire estate agent and Propertymark board member welcomes tv’s Phil Spencer as partner

He’s arguably the UK’s most famous property guru and now he’s set to use his property profile to help inform the public about the estate agency regulatory body while rubbing shoulders with a Shropshire estate agent.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark and Phil Spencer

Propertymark has announced it will be working with Location, Location, Location star, Phil Spencer, to raise consumer understanding of what it means to use a Propertymark Protected agent.

Using his home moving advice service Move iQ, he will help to educate buyers, sellers, renters, and property owners on the benefits of using Propertymark’s UK-wide network of regulated and qualified agents, including Samuel Wood, and how to identify them in their local area.

- Advertisement -

Propertymark has previously worked with Move iQ on a series of films and podcasts featuring CEO Nathan Emerson and co-director of Samuel Wood estate agents in Shropshire, Russell Griffin, who is also the Midlands Regional Executive on the Propertymark board.

The partnership was announced at Propertymark’s National Conference in London yesterday, which Spencer hosted, and Russell Griffin attended.

Commenting on the initiative, Spencer said: “Myself, together with the team at Move iQ, are delighted, in fact we are honoured, to now be partnering with Propertymark – there is a very clear mutual aspiration to raise and maintain standards and professionalism and of course to ensure consumers know what it means to engage and to work with a Propertymark Member.

“The very fact that all of you have proactively sought out a scheme where you can get qualified and that regulates you – is testament to your commitment to professionalism.

“I love it and I fully support and endorse everything that you stand for. We are all pushing in the same direction here and it’s great to be a part of something that is without doubt set to improve our industry.

“Standards matter and we fully support Propertymark in pushing this forward.”

Mr Griffin said: “Not only is it essential that our industry is well regulated and always working hard to be the best for the UK public, it’s also essential that we raise awareness of the work that Propertymark is doing regionally and nationally, helping to inform and shape government strategy. Phil is not only the obvious choice, but he is also the best choice as an ambassador and partner.

“By adding his voice to what we do here at Propertymark, Phil will bring to the public’s attention why it’s so important to keep and raise industry standards and only ever work with a Propertymark protected agent when it comes to buying and selling property.”

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, added: “Propertymark has the largest network of property professionals. Our members are in dialogue with clients daily and have up to the minute market intelligence, they understand the importance of being independently regulated and achieving specialist qualifications.

“Phil is well-known, well liked, and trusted by consumers, and this partnership is an important step forward in ensuring they understand the difference between an agent that is Propertymark Protected and one that is not.”

The MoveIQ film featuring Mr Griffin providing his expert advice on the market with Phil Spencer, can be viewed on YouTube here or by searching Move iQ or UK Housing Market Update with Phil Spencer & Local Property Experts.

The panel interview filmed in February 2021, “broke all records” for consumer engagement on Move iQ and was featured in the Daily Express, Estate Agency Today and other national publications.