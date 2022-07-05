11.2 C
New apprenticeships on offer at Telford manufacturer

Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire manufacturer Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) has launched a search for new recruits to join its award-winning team. 

Managing director of Fabweld Steel Products, Wayne Carter
The Telford-based company – which employs nearly 50 people and has a worldwide reputation for custom-manufactured fabricated steel products and access covers – has vacancies for four new members of staff. 

Managing director Wayne Carter said the company was looking to take on three apprentices and two welder/fabricators as part of the recruitment drive. 

Wayne, who himself started with the company as an apprentice, said the company had apprenticeships on offer in its warehouse, the factory floor and in business administration. 

“Apprenticeships are hugely important to us here at FSP, with four out of five members of the current senior management team here themselves starting as apprentices.  

“More than two thirds of our current workforce started with us as either a trainee or an apprentice and we continually strive to develop and enhance the skills of all our employees. We are very proud that, with a staff retention rate of over 90%, we have built an experienced and talented workforce. 

“This is an excellent opportunity for three new apprentices to start their own career journey with us and play their part in our continuing success and vision to go beyond expectations.” 

FSP are market leaders in the design and manufacture of access covers and other fabricated steel products for the construction industry, including non-structural and structural applications. 

For more details of the vacancies contact Christopher James at Christopher.james@fsp.co.uk 

