Local investment company purchases Grade II Listed Shrewsbury town centre property

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

A local investment company has completed the purchase of a Grade II Listed building in Shrewsbury town centre.

The Grade II Listed property at 3 High Street, Shrewsbury
The substantial property at 3 High Street, arranged over four floors and also including a basement, has been sold by Towler Shaw Roberts to J & J Signature Holdings Limited.

The building features a self-contained ground floor retail shop, currently let to national footwear retailer Moshulu Limited, with the three upper floors providing versatile office accommodation.

It extends in total to 1,585 sq ft, with the basement offering additional storage space.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “It’s an attractive property which benefits from a prominent town centre location fronting High Street and represents an excellent investment opportunity.

“There continues to be a strong demand for income producing properties in popular town centres such as Shrewsbury and we are pleased to have completed a sale to J & J Signature Holdings Limited as part of their growing portfolio.”

Business

