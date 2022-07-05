Local investment company purchases Grade II Listed Shrewsbury town centre property

A local investment company has completed the purchase of a Grade II Listed building in Shrewsbury town centre.

The Grade II Listed property at 3 High Street, Shrewsbury

The substantial property at 3 High Street, arranged over four floors and also including a basement, has been sold by Towler Shaw Roberts to J & J Signature Holdings Limited.

The building features a self-contained ground floor retail shop, currently let to national footwear retailer Moshulu Limited, with the three upper floors providing versatile office accommodation.

- Advertisement -

It extends in total to 1,585 sq ft, with the basement offering additional storage space.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “It’s an attractive property which benefits from a prominent town centre location fronting High Street and represents an excellent investment opportunity.

“There continues to be a strong demand for income producing properties in popular town centres such as Shrewsbury and we are pleased to have completed a sale to J & J Signature Holdings Limited as part of their growing portfolio.”

