WR Partners Advisory team grows with new appointment

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Leanne Curtin has joined the business advisory team at WR Partners, taking on the role of outsourced Financial Controller.

WR Partners Director of Advisory, Paul Brown pictured with Leanne Curtin
She brings valuable industry experience to the team including a working knowledge and appreciation of accounting systems and software, auditing processes as well as forecasting, budgeting, management accounts and business acquisition.

Leanne is looking forward to working with a varied client based in her new role.

“I had worked with WR Partners in my last role and always found the team to be professional, friendly and highly knowledgeable. When the opportunity arose to join the advisory team and use my skills and experience to help a variety of clients all with different needs, the role was a perfect fit for me, and I am looking forward to developing my skills within a growing team and expanding business.”

WR Partners Director of Advisory, Paul Brown is excited to see the positive impact Leanne’s appointment will have for the business’s clients.

“Leanne is a fantastic addition to the advisory team. Our clients are already experiencing the benefits of working with our outsourced finance experts and we have recruited to meet further demand in this area of the business. Leanne is enthusiastic, solutions focussed and is eager to help our clients drive business efficiency. I am excited to see her progression and that of the team in the coming months and years.”

