Shropshire maker of UK address finding app named business awards finalist

A new address-finding App developed by a Shropshire man has been announced as a finalist in the national Business Success Recognition Awards 2022.

DALUS Founder and Director, Spencer Taylor is pictured at the Business Success Awards UK in Birmingham

DALUS App, which has the exact address location for over 34 million UK addresses and growing, was officially launched in April in the UK.

It was created by Spencer Taylor from Higher Heath, also used the awards event to celebrate turning 60, alongside his two daughters.

- Advertisement -

Spencer has nearly four decades in the tech industry and along with a development team and partners including Chief Technical Officer, Ruben Riano, from Bristol, Data Manager, Garry Martin, from Croydon, and Mark Greenwood, Finance Director, they developed the App over five years.

Spencer created the app after taking a break from IT and starting a job as a Tesco.com delivery driver. He found that other address-finding apps and satnavs couldn’t get him to all the addresses on his routes and set about creating his own app.

The team was named a finalist in the awards and were whittled down from 600 entries.

Stacey Calder established the Business Success Recognition Awards, sponsored by Breal Credit Management, to celebrate the fantastic work being done by businesses and individuals within the UK business community.

These inaugural awards were open to all organisations nationwide regardless of size or maturity.

The Business Success team independently judged over 600 entries and shortlisted the finalists, and a team of expert judges selected the winners for each award.

The wide range of award categories were recognised and celebrated during an evening of entertainment and surprises on June 18 at the Eastside Rooms, Birmingham.

Spencer said: “This is the first awards we have entered so to be recognised as a finalist in such a prestigious UK event is a real coup for us.

“I developed DALUS after taking a career break and I knew that my colleagues and countless others who drive for a living were facing the same difficulties in simply not having accurate enough ways to find the addresses.

“From building the first prototype to launching the new DALUS App on App Store and Google Play has been a five-year process.

“Each address has GPS coordinates “to its rooftop”. GPS coordinates are the most accurate location tag and the most useful as they can be used in any satnav system. We use seven databases to give the most accurate positioning of an address on the market.

“In addition, the DALUS App gives drivers the ability to add further information to a record about the property, to share details about hazards, things to look out for to help identify a property, directions and they can even add a picture as well as other notices.

“Since we officially launched in April our business growth was easy to demonstrate. We have more downloads every day and the feedback we are getting is just incredible. We want to help people reduce stress, save time, and help the environment by reducing CO2 and cutting down on petrol usage.”

Awards Founder, Stacey Calder said: “These awards come at a time where recognition for small businesses is critical.

“Not only have I had the privilege of reading over 600 entries, it makes me incredibly proud to be able to give a platform for small businesses to not only recognise their achievements, but to give them a way to raise their profile and showcase what they do. Visibility is key to a business at any time, but with lockdown restrictions and everything covid brought with it right now, it’s vital.”