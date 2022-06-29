Former teacher signs up for rural industry apprenticeship

Shropshire-based Madeleys Chartered Surveyors is expanding its team with the appointment of an apprentice.

Rebecca Greenhalgh pictured with Paul Madeley

But Rebecca Greenhalgh isn’t your average school-leaver embarking on an apprenticeship, the 47-year-old mum, who lives in Newport, has 20+ years experience in the working world.

“I decided I needed a career change as I wasn’t feeling fulfilled anymore in my present job,” she said. “I think it’s really important to be happy in your working life and continually learn no matter your age. I’m delighted to be starting something new in my late 40s, it’s nerve racking but exciting, plus I get to enjoy our beautiful local countryside and challenge myself.”

- Advertisement -

Rebecca worked in the textile industry in her early career designing cards, wrapping paper, wallpaper and focusing on children’s clothing designs. She then went into education, teaching all over the UK in state and private education as well as overseas in Dubai.

“I loved teaching and I was utterly passionate about it but the time was right for a new challenge,” she said.

Rebecca has joined Madeleys to ‘learn on the job’ as she completes her five-year course at Harper Adams.

“I love being outdoors and with animals, I am passionate about the environment and the rural way of life,” she explained.

“So when I was looking at apprenticeships in Shropshire I came across the Chartered Surveyor (Rural) apprenticeship at Harper Adams University and it looked a perfect mix of what I enjoy.

“I then just needed to find an employer who would take a chance on me, I saw Madeleys was recruiting for entry-level roles and I emailed Paul to enquire if they would consider an apprentice – and here we are.”

Paul Madeley established his firm of rural property consultants and chartered surveyors 15 years ago and has gone on to build a large and loyal client base across the region.

“Recruitment within the industry is a huge issue at the moment,” Paul said. “So we’re delighted to have welcomed Rebecca to the team at Madeleys.”

Rebecca is a single mum to 14-year-old Isabella.

“My daughter Isabella wants to be a farmer when she grows up so she’s just as excited as me about my new adventure,” Rebecca laughed.

“I’ve just started and I’m already out and about across the county meeting our clients and getting to grips with new initiatives like the Countryside Stewardship Scheme and the Added Value Grant.”

In her spare time Rebecca enjoys taking on charity challenges for Cancer Research in memory of her late father.



“At the moment I’m training for an ultra white collar charity boxing match so that’s taking up a lot of my spare time, training four+ times a week,” she said.