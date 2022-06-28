11.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
- Advertisement -

Sun shines as crowds flock to Arable Event

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Scorching weather greeted more than a thousand farmers and industry specialists at one of the Midlands’ biggest agricultural events.

Delegates join Toby Reich, Wynnstay's Head of Seeds, on the trial plot tours at the Arable Event 2022
Delegates join Toby Reich, Wynnstay’s Head of Seeds, on the trial plot tours at the Arable Event 2022

The Arable Event, held at Weston-under-Lizard on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, brought together farmers from across the region for a free day of learning, product demonstrations and socialising.

The event was organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink at the Bradford Estates’ Woodlands Farm. It included grain trials, hands-on machinery demonstrations, talks from specialist speakers and technical seminars.

- Advertisement -

Arable Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: “It was a fabulous day and the beautiful weather was an added bonus!

“This year we had a special focus on wellbeing and mental health among the farming community, who were particularly hard hit by the isolation caused by the pandemic.

“Jude McCann, the CEO of the Farming Community Network, was one of the speakers, and his focus on resilience was very well received.

“It was a very successful day and early feedback has been brilliant. I’m delighted that so many members of the agricultural community were able to join us.”

Visitors to the Arable Event were able to tour extensive crop trial plots presented by Syngenta and Wynnstay, which showcased a full range of winter wheat and barley in both fungicide treated and untreated scenarios, alongside oats, hybrid rye and triticale.

Also amongst the speakers was Dr Sajjad Awan, company agronomist at CF Fertilisers, who talked about increasing the efficiency of nitrogen fertiliser use to improve farm efficiency ratings, profit margins and the environment.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP