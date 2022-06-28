Sun shines as crowds flock to Arable Event

Scorching weather greeted more than a thousand farmers and industry specialists at one of the Midlands’ biggest agricultural events.

Delegates join Toby Reich, Wynnstay’s Head of Seeds, on the trial plot tours at the Arable Event 2022

The Arable Event, held at Weston-under-Lizard on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, brought together farmers from across the region for a free day of learning, product demonstrations and socialising.

The event was organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink at the Bradford Estates’ Woodlands Farm. It included grain trials, hands-on machinery demonstrations, talks from specialist speakers and technical seminars.

Arable Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: “It was a fabulous day and the beautiful weather was an added bonus!

“This year we had a special focus on wellbeing and mental health among the farming community, who were particularly hard hit by the isolation caused by the pandemic.

“Jude McCann, the CEO of the Farming Community Network, was one of the speakers, and his focus on resilience was very well received.

“It was a very successful day and early feedback has been brilliant. I’m delighted that so many members of the agricultural community were able to join us.”

Visitors to the Arable Event were able to tour extensive crop trial plots presented by Syngenta and Wynnstay, which showcased a full range of winter wheat and barley in both fungicide treated and untreated scenarios, alongside oats, hybrid rye and triticale.

Also amongst the speakers was Dr Sajjad Awan, company agronomist at CF Fertilisers, who talked about increasing the efficiency of nitrogen fertiliser use to improve farm efficiency ratings, profit margins and the environment.