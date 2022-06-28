Fresh new look for Shropshire furniture scheme

A well-known Shropshire social enterprise that recycles and upcycles furniture and electrical goods has undergone a rebrand and name change.

Wrekin Reviive has shops in Shrewsbury and Oswestry

Reviive has now become Wrekin Reviive, to reflect its links with The Wrekin Housing Group.

Wrekin Reviive specialises in the resale of donated household furniture and electrical goods through its recycling and upcycling centres in Oswestry and Shrewsbury, as well as online.

- Advertisement -

The changes see the social enterprise present a new look but continue its mission to make a difference to people’s lives. Wrekin Reviive’s purpose remains the same; making the most possible use out of furniture and household goods that people no longer need, reducing fly-tipping and diverting items from landfill, and providing people with employment opportunities through apprenticeships, work placements and volunteering

Last year, 97% of the items donated to Wrekin Reviive were either reused or recycled – meaning 293 tonnes of items were diverted from landfill.

During the last year, Wrekin Reviive provided over 2000 volunteer hours and 5 apprenticeships and Kickstart placements. Wrekin Reviive has also worked with local partners to provide 275 packages of essential household items to people who are struggling financially or dealing with a crisis

James Cooper, Commercial Manager at Wrekin Reviive said:

“There are many reasons behind the move to rename as Wrekin Reviive. We felt that the current name does not clearly reflect our relationship with The Wrekin Housing Group and the work we deliver. Our vision and values are clearly aligned and we wanted to have a name and identity that visibly shows we are committed to making a difference to people’s lives”

“We hope the change of name continues to increase both awareness and recognition of the inspirational work that Wrekin Reviive delivers across Shropshire.”