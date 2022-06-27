Shropshire-based EAS celebrates early US export success

Oswestry-based software automation business Endpoint Automation Services (EAS) is jubilant following its highly successful inaugural visit to the US last week.

Russell Lawrie – EAS Commercial Director pictured in Chicago

As part of a packed, pre-arranged schedule, key members of the EAS team met with potential customers in Chicago, all of whom were eager to capitalise on the opportunities that software robots can bring, and unlock the hidden value in their workforce.

In furthering its Stateside export objectives, EAS has partnered with Chicago-based MDRN Tech – an independent integrator of digital print hardware, software, security solutions and managed technology services, renown for leading-edge technology and cybersecurity capabilities. EAS is supporting MDRN Tech’s clients throughout North America in devising and installing robotic software solutions to assist in increasing workplace productivity.

EAS Commercial Director Russell Lawrie comments: “We have had an incredible few days, meeting a number of organisations, who are all keen to realise the potential that RPA can bring to their operations.

“Chicago, as America’s third largest city, and home to many major forward-thinking multinationals such as Boeing, McDonalds, Mondelez International, United Airlines Holdings and Kraft Heinz, is strategically perfectly positioned for our entry into the US market. We are extremely excited about the opportunities that are presenting themselves already.”

With a business model perfectly suited to today’s business challenges, software solutions business EAS, based in Shropshire was founded in 2015 and produces intelligent software automation solutions to organisations nationally including, pharma and public health bodies (including the NHS), manufacturing industries, insurance, legal and higher education sectors.

EAS has achieved over £3 million in cost savings for its clients, through the development and deployment of software robots to replace manual, repetitive processes and freeing up valuable employee time to focus on more complex tasks.

Physical robots have already transformed the plant floor, and now software robots are transforming everything else. EAS’s automation drives efficiencies in R&D, operations, supply chain management, customer engagement, and employee productivity.

The company achieved a turnover of in excess of £1.8m for 2021, up from £820,000 in 2020, and is now targeting sales of £2.2m for 2022.