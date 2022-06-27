Shropshire architect to mark ten years in business

A Shropshire Architect who strives to take a zero-build approach to realising clients’ dream spaces is gearing up to mark ten successful years in the business.

Camilla Monk, Principal Architect at Architecture Ventures

While many architects follow current trends and opt to deliver large extensions, Architecture Ventures, based in Shrewsbury takes a more innovative and bespoke approach.

Camilla Monk, Principal Architect at Architecture Ventures, is preparing to mark a decade spent helping dozens of clients realise the potential of their homes and commercial spaces at an evening for past, present and future clients later this month.

Camilla, who underwent her early training at regional firms Lovelock Mitchell Architects, and Donald Insall and Associates, claimed the Daily Telegraph’s Homebuilding and Renovating Interior of the Year award in 2020 for work carried out on her own property.

Architecture Venture’s reputation for delivering innovative, niche designs has grown as Camilla’s experience and insight into modern living has developed. And not only has she now got residential projects throughout Shropshire under her belt, Camilla has also started taking on commercial projects – recently redesigning the spaces inside Market Drayton’s Buttercross café-bar.

Camilla said she wanted to mark a decade of sole trading with Architecture Ventures in true style – to reflect the work she prides herself on carrying out.

“I always work with what a client has initially, rather than immediately suggest extensions, costly building projects, and breaking ground. I like to see what they have, what their property offers, and find out how they live. The key to delivering a really good project is working intensively with the client during the initial design stages, getting the brief spot on makes all the difference between a project being ok, and really offering that wide-scale lifestyle change clients are looking for.

“I reimagine spaces; if a client has their heart set on a large kitchen-diner I will create one, sometimes by introducing an extension and sometimes by repurposing existing rooms. I focus on finding space within the existing footprint of the home and I encourage my clients to think outside the norm. Why build if it’s not necessary?

“I am proud of what I have achieved over the last decade – Architecture Ventures has delivered some very stylish and flexible spaces, without necessarily breaking ground – or the bank,” she added.

Camilla will be celebrating with clients past and present at an exclusive event in Shrewsbury later this month.