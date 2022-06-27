McPhillips Highly Commended for Shrewsbury project

Telford-based building and civil engineering contractor McPhillips (Wellington) Limited has won Highly Commended in the Best Small Project category at the CIHT Awards and AGM.

Members of McPhillips (Wellington) Limited at the awards ceremony

McPhillips acted as principal contractor on behalf of Shropshire Council for the Shrewsbury Town Centre Works, part of a collective and ongoing plan to help Shrewsbury evolve and develop for the good of everyone.

Public realm enhancements to Shrewsbury included; the construction of wider, natural stone footways with drainage alterations to suit, realignment of existing junctions and improvements to pedestrian crossing points, traffic sign upgrades, updated street furniture and new tree pits.

McPhillips Contracts Director Andrew Dunham commented:

“We are proud to have been recognised for our work in Shrewsbury in partnership with Shropshire Council. It’s great to be able to make a difference to the everyday lives of people living and working in the town.”